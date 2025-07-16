The head of Kyiv police initiated an official investigation after the high-profile detention of a blogger's husband in the capital's center

The head of the Kyiv police, Dmytro Shumeiko, initiated an official investigation into the actions of police officers in Kyiv who detained a 31-year-old man on Antonovycha Street on suspicion of evading mobilization.

After a video of the incident appeared on social media, published by the detainee's girlfriend – a Kyiv blogger – all participants in the incident were temporarily suspended from duty.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv.

Details

Yesterday, while patrolling the central part of Kyiv, police officers found a 31-year-old local resident who was wanted for violating mobilization legislation. After checking his documents, law enforcement officers took the man to the Sviatoshynskyi TCC and SP in Kyiv to clarify his data and receive a referral for a military medical commission. - the post reads.

Law enforcement officers also reported that "Kyiv police chief Dmytro Shumeiko initiated an official investigation into the detention of the man on Antonovycha Street."

In her stories, the detainee's girlfriend said that on July 15, in the center of Kyiv, she and her boyfriend were stopped by three men in police uniform. According to her, they did not introduce themselves or show any identification, but demanded to see the contents of their bags and phones.

A video regarding the said incident was later also published on social media.

After a few minutes of verbal pressure and forcibly taking Denys's phone, Denys instinctively tries to escape. He is caught, brutally detained, and physically dragged. I am pushed away, threatened, and gestured at. People around tried to intervene, but they were told that WE were allegedly detained on suspicion of drug distribution. No evidence of this was provided. Then they called for backup using the number "khokhol". Another 3 men arrived and, without ceremony, pushed me and the people away from the car by force and with threats. - she wrote.

The blogger noted that her boyfriend was subsequently sent to the Sviatoshynskyi TCC and on the same day was forced to undergo a military medical commission, with the relevant papers signed on his behalf. The man is currently in a distribution center.

