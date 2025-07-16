The head of Kyiv police initiated an official investigation after the high-profile detention of a blogger's husband in the capital's center

$41.820.01
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
12:12 PM • 1618 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 21790 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
09:05 AM • 47037 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 61967 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 76821 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 183680 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 230771 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 243760 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 107509 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 128688 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US and European countries set deadline for new nuclear deal with Iran: detailsJuly 16, 06:00 AM • 56550 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film07:38 AM • 72595 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Exclusive
08:23 AM • 42400 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog09:55 AM • 32026 views
End of the Russian-Ukrainian War: China Names "Only Viable Option"10:55 AM • 20245 views
Publications
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideas11:57 AM • 10836 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 183688 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 109564 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 112821 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 230776 views
UNN Lite
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog09:55 AM • 32762 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film07:38 AM • 73299 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 58518 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 75879 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 104478 views
The head of Kyiv police initiated an official investigation after the high-profile detention of a blogger's husband in the capital's center

Kyiv • UNN

2210 views

 • 2210 views

The head of the capital's police, Dmytro Shumeiko, initiated an official investigation into the detention of a 31-year-old Kyiv resident on suspicion of evading mobilization. All participants in the incident were temporarily suspended from duty after the video appeared on social media.

The head of Kyiv police initiated an official investigation after the high-profile detention of a blogger's husband in the capital's center

The head of the Kyiv police, Dmytro Shumeiko, initiated an official investigation into the actions of police officers in Kyiv who detained a 31-year-old man on Antonovycha Street on suspicion of evading mobilization.

After a video of the incident appeared on social media, published by the detainee's girlfriend – a Kyiv blogger – all participants in the incident were temporarily suspended from duty.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv.

Details

Yesterday, while patrolling the central part of Kyiv, police officers found a 31-year-old local resident who was wanted for violating mobilization legislation. After checking his documents, law enforcement officers took the man to the Sviatoshynskyi TCC and SP in Kyiv to clarify his data and receive a referral for a military medical commission.

- the post reads.

Law enforcement officers also reported that "Kyiv police chief Dmytro Shumeiko initiated an official investigation into the detention of the man on Antonovycha Street."

In her stories, the detainee's girlfriend said that on July 15, in the center of Kyiv, she and her boyfriend were stopped by three men in police uniform. According to her, they did not introduce themselves or show any identification, but demanded to see the contents of their bags and phones.

A video regarding the said incident was later also published on social media.

After a few minutes of verbal pressure and forcibly taking Denys's phone, Denys instinctively tries to escape. He is caught, brutally detained, and physically dragged. I am pushed away, threatened, and gestured at. People around tried to intervene, but they were told that WE were allegedly detained on suspicion of drug distribution. No evidence of this was provided. Then they called for backup using the number "khokhol". Another 3 men arrived and, without ceremony, pushed me and the people away from the car by force and with threats.

- she wrote.

The blogger noted that her boyfriend was subsequently sent to the Sviatoshynskyi TCC and on the same day was forced to undergo a military medical commission, with the relevant papers signed on his behalf. The man is currently in a distribution center.

In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Society Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv
