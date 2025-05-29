The head of an NGO was detained in Lviv for promising "disability" for $10,000

In Lviv, a leader of a public organization has been charged with suspicion of promising to help obtain a fake disability for 10,000 US dollars. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, in November 2024, the suspect implemented an illegal scheme to obtain undue advantage for himself by influencing officials of the medical and social expert commission.

He assured that with his assistance, they would make a positive decision regarding the establishment of the II group of disability for a conscript. Consequently, the man would be able to avoid mobilization on "legal grounds" - the message reads.

The prosecutor's office clarified that the defendant valued this service at 10,000 US dollars, which he later received from the "client" during a meeting. At the request of the prosecutor, he was placed in custody with the right to post bail.

Reminder

Recently, in Kyiv, the owner of a barbershop was exposed for organizing a scheme to illegally transfer men of conscription age across the border to Moldova for 14,000 dollars. He faces up to 9 years of imprisonment.

