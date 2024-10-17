The Great Egyptian Museum, which has been under construction for almost 20 years, opened in test mode
The Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza has opened some exhibition halls in a test mode. The 500 thousand square meters complex was built over 20 years and contains the largest collection of ancient Egyptian artifacts.
The complex of almost 500 thousand square meters, located near the pyramids in Giza, has been under construction for more than 20 years.
It will feature more than 100 thousand exhibits, including treasures from the tomb of King Tutankhamun.
The priceless collection of the young pharaoh has not yet been presented to the public, but visitors can already see various objects - from statues to sarcophagi and mummies.
Initially, the museum was scheduled to open in 2012, but due to high costs, political upheaval, and then the Covid pandemic, construction was repeatedly postponed.
To date, the project cost has exceeded $1 billion.
For now, the parts of the exhibition open to the public are working in a test mode. The official opening date has not yet been announced.
