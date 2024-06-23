Egypt revoked licenses of 16 travel companies due to the death of pilgrims

Egypt revoked the licenses of 16 travel companies and sent them to the prosecutor's office due to the deaths of Egyptian pilgrims. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

On Saturday, Egypt announced the revocation of licenses for the activities of 16 travel companies and their referral to the prosecutor's office. They were accused of being responsible for the deaths of Egyptian pilgrims.

This statement was made by the crisis Department on Thursday, indicating that medical and security sources confirm more than 530 deaths of Egyptians during this year's Hajj, while the statement said 31 deaths were confirmed as a result of chronic diseases.

