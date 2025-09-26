The government simplified the procedure for providing state property for temporary accommodation of IDPs
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine simplified the procedure for providing state property for temporary accommodation of IDPs. This will allow for faster creation of temporary accommodation funds for displaced persons.
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine, together with the State Property Fund of Ukraine, have changed their approaches to providing temporary housing for internally displaced persons in state and communal property on preferential terms. The relevant resolution was supported by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Social Policy, writes UNN.
Details
The state has created legal and financial conditions for faster involvement of state and communal property for temporary accommodation of IDPs.
The resolution supported by the Government provides for:
- a clear list of documents submitted by state and communal enterprises, public associations and charitable organizations to obtain the right to lease without an auction;
- preferential rent for state and communal property (1 hryvnia per 1 sq. m) for state and communal enterprises that provide accommodation for IDPs;
- preferential rent for public associations and charitable organizations to provide temporary accommodation for IDPs;
- addition of a category of targeted use for immovable state and communal property that will be provided for temporary accommodation of IDPs.
Such a decision in a crisis response situation will allow for the rapid creation of temporary housing funds for displaced persons
In 2025, over 7,000 IDP families purchased housing under the eRecovery program22.09.25, 18:16 • 3387 views