The Government plans to launch an electronic patient account in the near future

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to launch an electronic patient account in the near future. In particular, it will allow Ukrainians to manage declarations with family doctors. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

We will continue to develop digital tools. We plan to launch an electronic patient account in the near future. In it, Ukrainians will be able to change their personal data and manage declarations with family doctors on their own. - Shmyhal said.

Details

He noted that they will continue to improve the efficiency of medical procurement.

"We have introduced changes that require medical institutions to purchase medicines and medical devices through the so-called electronic catalog. This has contributed to significant cost savings and accelerated procurement procedures. Today, we will adopt a resolution that will expand the list of medicines and medical devices that will be procured through such a catalog. These changes are important because they are about transparency and the efficient use of taxpayers' money," Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Pregnant women can voluntarily start maternity leave later than the 30th week of pregnancy. To do this, it is enough to submit an application to the doctor who is managing the pregnancy.