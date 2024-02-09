The Government has drafted a bill to compensate for the difference in tariffs: Kubrakov gives details

The government has prepared a new draft law to compensate for the difference in tariffs for heat and hot water supply, which are prohibited from being raised under the moratorium, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Friday, UNN reports.

Today, there is a significant share of debts among households and heating companies. We have already developed draft law No. 10383 on compensation for the difference in tariffs. It provides for compensation for heat and hot water supply, for which tariffs are prohibited from being raised under the moratorium - Kubrakov wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the subvention provided by law can be used to pay off the debt for natural gas consumed. Its amount does not depend directly on the amount of debt, but rather on the difference between tariffs.

According to the parliament's website, the relevant draft law is currently being considered by a committee. It is proposed to allocate more than UAH 10 billion from the budget to communities to compensate for the difference in tariffs.

