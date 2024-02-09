The Government has drafted a bill to compensate for the difference in tariffs: Kubrakov gives details

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101816 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128535 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129746 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171256 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169239 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275441 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177817 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167006 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148715 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244180 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101486 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 84758 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 81414 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 93750 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 34164 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275441 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244180 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229396 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254849 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240748 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 2346 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128535 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103645 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103787 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120098 views
The Government has drafted a bill to compensate for the difference in tariffs: Kubrakov gives details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24440 views

The government has prepared a draft law to compensate heating companies for the difference between actual costs and regulated tariffs due to the moratorium on tariff increases.

The government has prepared a new draft law to compensate for the difference in tariffs for heat and hot water supply, which are prohibited from being raised under the moratorium, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Friday, UNN reports.

Today, there is a significant share of debts among households and heating companies. We have already developed draft law No. 10383 on compensation for the difference in tariffs. It provides for compensation for heat and hot water supply, for which tariffs are prohibited from being raised under the moratorium

- Kubrakov wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the subvention provided by law can be used to pay off the debt for natural gas consumed. Its amount does not depend directly on the amount of debt, but rather on the difference between tariffs.

According to the parliament's website, the relevant draft law is currently being considered by a committee. It is proposed to allocate more than UAH 10 billion from the budget to communities to compensate for the difference in tariffs.

Electricity tariff for Ukrainians will not be changed for now - Shmyhal30.01.24, 13:52 • 33216 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine
