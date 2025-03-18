The government has dismissed one of the deputy ministers of social policy
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a number of personnel changes on March 18. In particular, Uliana Tokareva was dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Social Policy.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, on March 18, approved a number of personnel changes, in particular, the dismissal of Tokareva Ulyana Dmytrivna from the post of Deputy Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine was agreed. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN.
Details
At its meeting on March 18, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted an order:
Tokareva Ulyana Dmytrivna was dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine.
The dismissal of Zamotaev Volodymyr Valentynovych from the post of Head of the Pokrovsk District State Administration of Donetsk Oblast has been agreed.
Recall
On March 7, the Government carried out personnel rotations in the leadership of state services. Three officials were dismissed, two new heads were appointed, and a temporary head of the State Export Control Service was also appointed.