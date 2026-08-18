The government allocated UAH 35 billion for Resilience Plans, with energy as the priority

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 35 billion for the implementation of Resilience Plans. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, UNN reports.

The government allocated UAH 35 billion for the implementation of Resilience Plans. Following the audit, specific measures requiring immediate funding were identified. The priority is protecting energy facilities and critical infrastructure, and deploying backup heat sources - Koretskyi reported.

He noted that work to protect the facilities is already underway, and that since April, UAH 27.6 billion from the state budget’s reserve fund has been allocated for their implementation.

We must make maximum use of every day remaining before the start of the heating season to ensure the approved plans are implemented and communities are fully prepared for winter - Koretskyi added.

It will be recalled

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine announced the completion of the audit of the implementation of the Resilience Plans.