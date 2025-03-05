"The Golden Age" of America has just begun": Trump concluded his speech in Congress
Kyiv • UNN
During his speech in Congress, Trump promised to make the USA the safest and richest country. The head of the White House promised that the "golden age" of America has just begun.
US President Donald Trump concluded his speech in the US Congress. At the end of his speech, the head of the White House urged Americans to prepare for an "incredible future." This was reported by UNN.
Details
According to Trump, now is the time to "fight for the righteous cause of American freedom."
And it is our turn to take America's destiny into our hands and start the best days in the history of our country. This will be our best, greatest era
He promised that during his term, the US government would "build the safest, wealthiest, healthiest communities in the world."
"And we will lead humanity into space under the American flag, to Mars and even beyond," Trump said.
According to him, his government will once again unleash the "incredible power of the American spirit."
Americans, get ready for an incredible future, because the "golden age" of America has just begun
The head of the White House's speech ended with loud applause and chanting of "Trump, Trump."
Recall
Donald Trump reported on a letter from Volodymyr Zelensky expressing Ukraine's readiness to sit at the negotiating table. According to Trump, Ukraine is ready to sign a minerals agreement and seeks long-term peace.
Trump announced the withdrawal of the USA from the WHO and the UN during a speech in Congress05.03.25, 04:45 • 105664 views