The first Olympic Games in esports will be held in 2027

The Olympic Movement has taken another historic step: in 2027, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will host the first ever Olympic Esports Games. The selection process and the first competitions in preparation for the Games will start this year. This was announced by the International Olympic Committee, UNN reports .

There is now a very clear roadmap to the historic first-ever Olympic Esports Games. As the road to the Olympic Esports Games begins this year, the Games are becoming a reality, - said IOC President Thomas Bach.

Details

The preliminary decision to create the Olympic Games in esports was made in July last year, at the 142nd session of the IOC. The IOC is cooperating with the Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC) to organize them.

A joint IOC and SOPC committee has been established to guide the Games, chaired by IOC member Sir Miang Ng and co-chaired by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal. The committee consists of six people, three from each partner, and is currently working on identifying the games that will be part of the first Olympic Games in esports.

For the first time in the history of the Olympics: IOC supports the Olympic Games in esports