The first Olympic Games in esports will be held in 2027

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 41479 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 86948 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101587 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116207 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100015 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124690 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102474 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113216 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116831 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158760 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102982 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 91913 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 63115 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105740 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 99844 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116217 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124697 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158765 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149092 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181275 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 99844 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105740 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136524 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138332 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166296 views
The first Olympic Games in esports will be held in 2027

The first Olympic Games in esports will be held in 2027

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26307 views

The first Olympic Games in esports will be held in Riyadh in 2027. The IOC and the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee have already started preparations for the historic event.

The Olympic Movement has taken another historic step: in 2027, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will host the first ever Olympic Esports Games. The selection process and the first competitions in preparation for the Games will start this year. This was announced by the International Olympic Committee, UNN reports .

There is now a very clear roadmap to the historic first-ever Olympic Esports Games. As the road to the Olympic Esports Games begins this year, the Games are becoming a reality,

- said IOC President Thomas Bach.

Details

The preliminary decision to create the Olympic Games in esports was made in July last year, at the 142nd session of the IOC. The IOC is cooperating with the Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC) to organize them.

A joint IOC and SOPC committee has been established to guide the Games, chaired by IOC member Sir Miang Ng and co-chaired by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal. The committee consists of six people, three from each partner, and is currently working on identifying the games that will be part of the first Olympic Games in esports.

For the first time in the history of the Olympics: IOC supports the Olympic Games in esports23.07.24, 21:58 • 17461 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Sports

