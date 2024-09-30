ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actual
The far-right gained success in the Austrian elections

The far-right gained success in the Austrian elections

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14870 views

In the Austrian parliamentary elections, the far-right FPÖ party won 29.2% of the vote. This opens up the possibility of forming a new coalition, as the Conservative-Green alliance is on the verge of collapse.

In the Austrian parliamentary elections, the far-right FPÖ party led by Herbert Kickl wins the most seats.

Written by UNN with reference to the press service of the Austrian Federal Government, Tagesschau and ORF.

Herbert Kickl's FPÖ party won 29.2% of the vote, more than 13 points higher than in the 2019 elections. The FPÖ is followed by the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP), the political force of current Chancellor Karl Negammer, with 26.5%.

In Austria, the far-right has long been part of the political mainstream and has been in power more than once.

Since its founding in 1956, the FPÖ has been part of three government coalitions with the Conservatives - from 1983 to 1986, from 2000 to 2006, and from 2017 to 2019

Among other results:

“Karl Nehammer - Die Volkspartei” (Karl Nehammer - The People's Party) - 26.5%.

“We did not achieve our goal of being the first. It's bitter,” said Negammer.

SPÖ (Social Democratic Party of Austria) - 21%;

“NEOS - Die Reformkraft für dein neues Österreich” (The power of reform for a new Austria) - 9%;

“The Greens received 8%.

Small parties, such as the Beer Party or the communist KPÖ, remain well below the 4 percent threshold required to enter the Austrian parliament.

A far-right political party founded by former SS officers is leading in Austrian parliamentary elections29.09.24, 19:40 • 26409 views

Thus, the alliance between the Conservatives and the Greens, which has determined the political fate of Vienna for the past five years, is on the verge of collapse.

“The voters have spoken,” FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl said of the result. Last night he claimed leadership in the country: “We are ready to lead the government and drive change side by side with the population,” the politician said.

 This opens up an unprecedented scenario, legrandcontinent.eu writes, as a tripartite coalition government (ÖVP, SPÖ and a third force (probably the liberals of NEOS) could be formed.

According to the government's website, the Austrian Federal Ministry of the Interior will receive reports from all municipalities on the results of the 2024 National Council elections, and then the preliminary final results will be announced. At present, it is known that a total of 4753340 votes were cast (the figure already includes most postal votes). The votes cast by voting cards will be analyzed today and in the coming days.

Austrian Parliamentary Elections: How the Results May Affect Support for Ukraine29.09.24, 14:10 • 19210 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

