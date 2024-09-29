On September 29, Austria is holding elections to the lower house of parliament, the National Council. The results of the vote will determine who will form the country's new government. The right-wing radical Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ), led by Herbert Kieckl, and the Austrian People's Party (APP) of Chancellor Karl Nehmer, which is part of the current ruling coalition, are claiming victory. UNN reports this with reference to Radio Liberty.

It is noted that it is unlikely that any of the political forces will receive an absolute majority. However, according to commentators, it will be important who comes first. The leader of this political force will most likely be able to form a government, although if the far right wins, it is unclear who could form a coalition with them.

Herbert Kikl is a close ally of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Together with him and Czech opposition leader Andrej Babiš, they formed the Patriots for Europe coalition of right-wing populists and nationalists, which has the largest opposition faction in the European Parliament.

Kikl opposed the allocation of funds to support Ukraine's defense. He argued that the United States and NATO were primarily responsible for the war. He also criticized the sanctions imposed on Russia.

Herbert Kieckl declares that if he comes to power, Austria will maintain strict neutrality. Opponents call him a pro-Kremlin politician.

In addition, the Austrian Freedom Party advocates strict migration restrictions, promising to refuse to accept asylum applications.

According to recent polls, the right-wing radical forces can claim 26-27% of the vote. The AfD, led by Chancellor Negammer, is almost on par with them, with about 25%. Together, these two right-wing forces could have a majority. Negammer has ruled out the possibility of a coalition with Kikl, but has not explicitly rejected the possibility of cooperation.

It is noted that the current coalition government of the ANP and the Greens supports Ukraine and criticizes Russia. However, it takes a much more moderate position than some other EU countries, including on sanctions.

