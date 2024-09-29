Austrian Parliamentary Elections: How the Results May Affect Support for Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 65797 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103359 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166802 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137738 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143069 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139019 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182114 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112070 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172675 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104746 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100099 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109743 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111837 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 47101 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 54094 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166802 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182114 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172675 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200045 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188977 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141789 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141846 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146557 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137976 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154861 views
Actual
Austrian Parliamentary Elections: How the Results May Affect Support for Ukraine

Austrian Parliamentary Elections: How the Results May Affect Support for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19209 views

Austria is holding parliamentary elections. The right-wing radical AfD, which criticizes aid to Ukraine, and the current chancellor's AfP, which supports Kyiv, but more moderately than other EU countries, are in the running.

On September 29, Austria is holding elections to the lower house of parliament, the National Council. The results of the vote  will determine who will form the country's new government. The right-wing radical Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ), led by Herbert Kieckl, and the Austrian People's Party (APP) of Chancellor Karl Nehmer, which is part of the current ruling coalition, are claiming victory. UNN reports this with reference to Radio Liberty

It is noted that it is unlikely that any of the political forces will receive an absolute majority. However, according to commentators, it will be important who comes first. The leader of this political force will most likely be able to form a government, although if the far right wins, it is unclear who could form a coalition with them.

Herbert Kikl is a close ally of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Together with him and Czech opposition leader Andrej Babiš, they formed the Patriots for Europe coalition of right-wing populists and nationalists, which has the largest opposition faction in the European Parliament. 

Kikl opposed the allocation of funds to support Ukraine's defense. He argued that the United States and NATO were primarily responsible for the war. He also  criticized the sanctions imposed on Russia. 

Austria declares its readiness to become a venue for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia05.09.24, 17:05 • 19367 views

Herbert Kieckl declares that if he comes to power, Austria will maintain strict neutrality. Opponents call him a pro-Kremlin politician.

In addition, the Austrian Freedom Party advocates strict migration restrictions, promising to refuse to accept asylum applications.

According to recent polls, the right-wing radical forces can claim 26-27% of the vote. The AfD, led by Chancellor Negammer, is almost on par with them, with about 25%. Together, these two right-wing forces could have a majority. Negammer has ruled out the possibility of a coalition with Kikl, but has not explicitly rejected the possibility of cooperation. 

It is noted that the current coalition government of the ANP and the Greens supports Ukraine and criticizes Russia. However, it takes a much more moderate position than some other EU countries, including on sanctions. 

Austrian Chancellor allows Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory19.06.24, 17:09 • 57266 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
natoNATO
austriaAustria
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

Contact us about advertising