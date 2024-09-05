Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that his country is ready to host talks between Ukraine and Russia to end the war. The chancellor wrote about this in the social network X, reports UNN.

Nehammer wrote that Austria takes note of the Russian president's statements about his “readiness for peace talks with Ukraine. He pointed out that any talks “should take place without preconditions and at eye level.

Austria will stand ready to support a just and lasting peace based on international law and to act as a seat of negotiations as a residence - said the Chancellor.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin “clearly” said that any negotiations with Kyiv after the “invasion of the Kursk region” are out of the question, and called the allegations of any contacts for talks with Kyiv rumors.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv plans to hold the seized Russian territories as a lever for negotiations . Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine does not seek to keep these lands for itself.

