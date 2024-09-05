Austria declares its readiness to become a venue for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Austria declares its readiness to become a venue for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19368 views

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced his country's readiness to hold talks between Ukraine and Russia to end the war. He emphasized that the talks should be held without preconditions and on an equal footing.

Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that his country is ready to host talks between Ukraine and Russia to end the war. The chancellor wrote about this in the social network X, reports UNN

Nehammer wrote that Austria takes note of the Russian president's statements about his “readiness for peace talks with Ukraine. He pointed out that any talks “should take place without preconditions and at eye level.

Austria will stand ready to support a just and lasting peace based on international law and to act as a seat of negotiations as a residence 

- said the Chancellor.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin “clearly” said that any negotiations with Kyiv after the “invasion of the Kursk region” are out of the question, and called the allegations of any contacts for talks with Kyiv rumors.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv plans to hold the seized Russian territories as a lever for negotiations . Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine does not seek to keep these lands for itself.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World

