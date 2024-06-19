Austrian Chancellor allows Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory

Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Negammer said that according to international law, Ukraine's strikes on Russian territory are legal in the context of international law. He said this in an interview with the NZZ edition, UNN reports .

The publication asked Neghammer to comment on the statement by Austrian Defense Minister Claudia Tanner, who said that the West was crossing a red line by allowing Ukraine to use its weapons to attack Russian territory.

This debate is heading in the wrong political direction, and it is very unfortunate that the focus is being put in this way. Such attacks on Russia are permissible under international law. If Moscow stops its aggression, military aid will automatically be reduced. If the Europeans give in, it could encourage Russian generals to go even further than they are already doing, - he said.

Neghammer also emphasized that Austria is a neutral country, but as a member of the EU, we support a common foreign and security policy and show solidarity when it comes to sanctions and money for Ukraine.

"We do not provide military assistance ourselves. But Austria agrees that other countries should do so so that Ukraine can defend itself," he added.

Austria has allocated an additional 10 million euros in humanitarian aid to Ukraine to support civilians affected by the ongoing Russian invasion.