The euro has reached a new all-time high and will hit UAH 52.13 as early as tomorrow

The National Bank of Ukraine updated the official exchange rates for August 21 — the dollar fell in value, while the euro reached a new all-time high of UAH 52.13, reports UNN.

Details

The NBU set the dollar exchange rate for August 21 at UAH 44.61, which is 9 kopecks lower than on August 20.

Meanwhile, the value of the euro on August 21 will reach UAH 52.13, which is 27 kopecks higher than on August 20.