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Euro and dollar are falling - exchange rates at banks and currency exchange offices on September 29

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

The NBU set the dollar exchange rate at UAH 44.8153 and the euro at UAH 50.9743. Banks and currency exchange offices published the average exchange rates.

Euro and dollar are falling - exchange rates at banks and currency exchange offices on September 29

As of September 29, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 44.8153 per U.S. dollar, strengthening the national currency by 3 kopecks over the day, UNN reports, citing NBU data.

The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate for September 29 at UAH 50.9743 per euro, strengthening the hryvnia by 16 kopecks over the day.

What is the exchange rate at banks and currency exchange offices

According to data from specialized websites as of Tuesday morning:

  • at banks, the dollar is traded at an average rate of UAH 44.62 when buying and UAH 45.22 when selling, while the euro is traded at UAH 50.77 and UAH 51.51, respectively;
    • at currency exchange offices, the dollar is traded at an average rate of UAH 44.85 when buying and UAH 45.00 when selling, while the euro is traded at UAH 51.40 and UAH 51.61, respectively.

      Ukraine's international reserves continue to "melt away" — in August, they fell to $48.7 billion07.09.26, 18:49 • 34593 views

      Julia Shramko

      EconomyFinance
      National Bank of Ukraine