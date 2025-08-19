The EU will continue to pressure the Russian economy, new sanctions will be ready by next month - Kallas

European countries are already working on a new package of sanctions against Russia due to its aggression against Ukraine. This was announced by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas on the social network X, writes UNN.

The unity of EU leaders at today's virtual summit was palpable. Everyone is committed to a lasting peace that protects the vital security interests of both Ukraine and Europe. The EU will also continue to fight Russia's war economy. The next package of sanctions against Moscow should be ready by next month - the message says.

According to Kallas, she put these topics at the top of the agenda for EU foreign and defense ministers next week.

Recall

The President of the European Council, António Costa, discussed further steps for peace with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. European countries will work on concrete security guarantees for Ukraine.