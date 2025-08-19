$41.260.08
August 19, 12:26 PM
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
August 19, 12:13 PM
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
August 19, 12:09 PM
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
August 19, 11:23 AM
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
August 19, 09:27 AM
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
The EU will continue to pressure the Russian economy, new sanctions will be ready by next month - Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

European countries are working on a new package of sanctions against Russia. EU High Representative Kaja Kallas said that the sanctions would be ready by next month.

The EU will continue to pressure the Russian economy, new sanctions will be ready by next month - Kallas

European countries are already working on a new package of sanctions against Russia due to its aggression against Ukraine. This was announced by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas on the social network X, writes UNN.

The unity of EU leaders at today's virtual summit was palpable. Everyone is committed to a lasting peace that protects the vital security interests of both Ukraine and Europe. The EU will also continue to fight Russia's war economy. The next package of sanctions against Moscow should be ready by next month

- the message says.

According to Kallas, she put these topics at the top of the agenda for EU foreign and defense ministers next week.

Recall

The President of the European Council, António Costa, discussed further steps for peace with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. European countries will work on concrete security guarantees for Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

Kaya Kallas
European Union
Ukraine