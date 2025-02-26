The EU renews sanctions against people associated with Yanukovych: the former president is no longer on the list
Kyiv • UNN
The European Union has extended sanctions against individuals associated with Yanukovych, but the list has been reduced from 18 to 3. Yanukovych himself is no longer on the sanctions list.
The European Union has renewed sanctions against former high-ranking officials and individuals associated with former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych. This was reported by the editor of Radio Free Europe, Rikard Jozwiak, UNN reports.
Details
The restrictions imposed more than a decade ago over the embezzlement of public funds remain in place today, but the list has been significantly reduced. Of the original 18 people on the sanctions list, including Yanukovych himself, only three remain.
Importantly, even Yanukovych's name is no longer among those subject to economic restrictions.
