The European Union has renewed sanctions against former high-ranking officials and individuals associated with former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych. This was reported by the editor of Radio Free Europe, Rikard Jozwiak, UNN reports.

Details

The restrictions imposed more than a decade ago over the embezzlement of public funds remain in place today, but the list has been significantly reduced. Of the original 18 people on the sanctions list, including Yanukovych himself, only three remain.

Importantly, even Yanukovych's name is no longer among those subject to economic restrictions.

Now there are only 3 left in the list - even Yanukovych is no longer on it - the editor wrote in X.

