EU has for the first time appointed a military officer to head the European Defence Agency

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas
05:57 AM • 2678 views

04:48 AM • 7262 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
04:00 AM • 11897 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 39116 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 116853 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 177855 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 179590 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 176146 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 190251 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 238738 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

In Poltava region, a schoolboy died in a physical education lesson

May 5, 09:58 PM • 4290 views

In Hungary, treasures dating back 3,400 years were discovered on an extinct volcano

May 5, 11:26 PM • 6420 views

Drones attacked Moscow at night: what is known about the consequences

May 5, 11:52 PM • 16625 views

"There will be no offensive today": Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters thwarted an attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Pokrovsk direction

02:03 AM • 7642 views

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

03:22 AM • 10543 views
Publications

05:57 AM • 2678 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 74681 views

Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 177855 views

Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 179590 views

May 3, 06:01 AM • 238738 views
UNN Lite

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 2372 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 12327 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 77047 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 75728 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 81811 views
EU has for the first time appointed a military officer to head the European Defence Agency

Kyiv • UNN

 • 722 views

For the first time in EDA history, the agency will be headed by a high-ranking military official. Kaja Kallas expressed hope for fruitful cooperation with General Denk.

EU member states have appointed Major General Andre Denk as the new Director General of the European Defence Agency (EDA), the European institution announced on May 5, UNN reports.

Details

"I am pleased to appoint General Andre Denk as Director General of the European Defence Agency. The agency's role in developing joint military capabilities and promoting innovation is now more important than ever. General Denk's leadership will be a real asset. I look forward to working with him," said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas in X regarding the appointment.

As the agency noted, for the first time in EDA history, a high-ranking military official will head the agency.

EU is arguing over a €150 billion defense procurement program - Euractiv01.05.25, 10:19 • 8688 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
European Defence Agency
Kaya Kallas
