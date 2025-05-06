EU has for the first time appointed a military officer to head the European Defence Agency
Kyiv • UNN
For the first time in EDA history, the agency will be headed by a high-ranking military official. Kaja Kallas expressed hope for fruitful cooperation with General Denk.
EU member states have appointed Major General Andre Denk as the new Director General of the European Defence Agency (EDA), the European institution announced on May 5, UNN reports.
Details
"I am pleased to appoint General Andre Denk as Director General of the European Defence Agency. The agency's role in developing joint military capabilities and promoting innovation is now more important than ever. General Denk's leadership will be a real asset. I look forward to working with him," said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas in X regarding the appointment.
As the agency noted, for the first time in EDA history, a high-ranking military official will head the agency.
