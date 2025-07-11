The enemy launched 592 attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring a man

$41.770.07
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
July 10, 04:18 PM • 18160 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 104859 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 114405 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM • 62711 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
July 10, 01:06 PM • 59504 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
July 10, 11:35 AM • 42814 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
July 10, 10:35 AM • 81097 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM • 28124 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 31722 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 110408 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this "luxury" purchase
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 104859 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 114405 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
The enemy launched 592 attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring a man

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

A 48-year-old man was injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district. Over the day, the occupiers launched 592 attacks on 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, including airstrikes, UAV attacks, MLRS shelling, and artillery strikes.

The enemy launched 592 attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring a man

A 48-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. This was reported by the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, in total, during the day, the occupiers launched 592 attacks on 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region - in particular, the Russian army carried out 7 air strikes on Plavni, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohirya, and Novoandriivka. In addition:

  • 419 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Malokaterynivka, Smolyane, Chervonodniprivka, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novopavlivka.
    • 7 MLRS shellings covered Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, and Mala Tokmachka.
      • 159 artillery strikes were launched on the territory of Prymorske, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Preobrazhenka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

        "14 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, and cars were received," Fedorov summarized.

        Recall

        On July 9, in Zaporizhzhia, two people were wounded as a result of enemy attacks. In total, during the day, the occupiers launched 420 attacks on 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

        Russian drone attacked a car in Zaporizhzhia region: three injured08.07.25, 17:03 • 1243 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        War
        Zaporizhzhia Oblast
        Zaporizhzhia
