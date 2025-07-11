The enemy launched 592 attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring a man

A 48-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. This was reported by the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, in total, during the day, the occupiers launched 592 attacks on 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region - in particular, the Russian army carried out 7 air strikes on Plavni, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohirya, and Novoandriivka. In addition:

419 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Malokaterynivka, Smolyane, Chervonodniprivka, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novopavlivka.

7 MLRS shellings covered Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, and Mala Tokmachka.

159 artillery strikes were launched on the territory of Prymorske, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Preobrazhenka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

"14 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, and cars were received," Fedorov summarized.

Recall

On July 9, in Zaporizhzhia, two people were wounded as a result of enemy attacks. In total, during the day, the occupiers launched 420 attacks on 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

