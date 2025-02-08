The enemy is keeping a ship with Kalibr in the Black Sea: there is a threat of a missile attack

One Russian ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles continues to be on duty in the Black Sea . This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Navy (UAF).

Details

The Ukrainian Navy reports that as of 06:00 on February 08, 2025, there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov. At the same time, there are Russian ships in the Black and Mediterranean Seas.

In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship carrying Caliber cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles; in the Sea of Azov, there are no enemy ships; in the Mediterranean, there are 6 enemy ships, 2 of which carry Caliber cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 22 missiles - the Ukrainian Navy said in a statement.

Within a day, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of Russia:

1 vessel sailed to the Black Sea, 0 of which continued to the Bosphorus;

1 vessel sailed from the Bosporus Strait to the Sea of Azov.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

