Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation
May 4, 01:59 PM • 19143 views

Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation

May 3, 09:33 AM • 79386 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 131876 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 135586 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 90504 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 89816 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 94424 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 65276 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 77747 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 127200 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

The enemy is holding one missile carrier in the Black Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

An enemy ship with Kalibr-type missiles has been recorded in the Black Sea. The total salvo is up to 6 missiles, the threat of shelling for Ukraine remains.

The enemy is holding one missile carrier in the Black Sea

Russia continues to hold a missile carrier with "Calibers" on board in the Black Sea. The threat of shelling for Ukraine remains. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.    

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 05.05.2025, an enemy ship was recorded in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr-type cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles. Russian ships also continue to be on duty in the Mediterranean Sea.

In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 3 enemy ships, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles

- the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea - 7 ships, 7 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 8 ships, 2 of which continued to move from the Bosphorus Strait.

Russia continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Trump threatens Russia with "Graham sanctions" if it doesn't reconsider its behavior05.05.25, 00:18 • 2806 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Black Sea
Ukraine
