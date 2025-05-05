The enemy is holding one missile carrier in the Black Sea

Russia continues to hold a missile carrier with "Calibers" on board in the Black Sea. The threat of shelling for Ukraine remains. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 05.05.2025, an enemy ship was recorded in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr-type cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles. Russian ships also continue to be on duty in the Mediterranean Sea.

In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 3 enemy ships, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles - the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea - 7 ships, 7 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 8 ships, 2 of which continued to move from the Bosphorus Strait.

Russia continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

