The enemy in Crimea is strengthening the tactics of covering their groups with civilians: the Resistance revealed details

The invaders are purposefully moving to deploy military facilities near civilian areas in order to deter Ukrainian strikes, Reports UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Due to the frequent and very effective actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the enemy commits cynical crimes. After all, this is a common practice for Russian occupiers. We are talking about the targeted deployment of military facilities near civilian areas to deter Ukrainian strikes - the message says.

The Center notes that the Russian side systematically violates the rules of international humanitarian law, which state that "the military command should avoid placing military facilities in densely populated areas or near them." But covering up with civilians is about Russia.

"Russian troops have been deploying military equipment in civilian areas of the annexed Crimea since the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This practice applies to all temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, the location of their military in schools, hospitals and other public institutions," the report says.