Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 3004 views

06:27 AM • 93284 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105648 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121565 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 190248 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 234353 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143772 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 369359 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181822 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149660 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

The enemy in Crimea is strengthening the tactics of covering their groups with civilians: the Resistance revealed details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28608 views

Russian occupiers are purposefully deploying military installations near civilian areas in the occupied Crimea and other territories of Ukraine in order to use the civilian population as human shields.

The enemy in Crimea is strengthening the tactics of covering their groups with civilians: the Resistance revealed details

The invaders are purposefully moving to deploy military facilities near civilian areas in order to deter Ukrainian strikes, Reports UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Due to the frequent and very effective actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the enemy commits cynical crimes. After all, this is a common practice for  Russian occupiers. We are talking about the targeted deployment of military facilities near civilian areas to deter Ukrainian strikes 

- the message says.

The Center notes that the Russian side systematically violates the rules of international humanitarian law, which state that "the military command should avoid placing military facilities in densely populated areas or near them." But covering up with civilians is about Russia.

Occupants are preparing to export museum values from the TOT of Crimea - CNS15.06.24, 02:05 • 55249 views

"Russian troops have been deploying military equipment in civilian areas of the annexed Crimea since the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This practice applies to all temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, the location of their military in schools, hospitals and other public institutions," the report says.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine