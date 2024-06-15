Occupants are preparing to export museum values from the TOT of Crimea - CNS

The so-called "Department of Administration" in the temporarily occupied Crimea, which is responsible for historical artifacts and cultural sites on the peninsula, has issued an order to prepare museum valuables for export. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

Details

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the so-called "Department of Administration" responsible for historical artifacts and cultural sites on the peninsula issued an order to prepare museum valuables for export.

In a letter from the occupied Crimea's "Ministry of Culture" to the heads of museum institutions on the seized Ukrainian peninsula, this is explained by the purpose of "evacuating" the existing valuables, but the reasons are not specified in the document.

The Center notes that most likely the most valuable pieces are going to be transported from the occupied Crimea to Russia.

The document does not indicate the reasons and places for the alleged export of valuables, but there is a high risk that the most valuable items will be transported from Crimea to the internationally recognized territory of the Russian Federation the statement said.

It is noted that the corresponding letter, which the National Emergency Service received, directly refers to the need to clarify the list of "places of evacuation of valuables" in case of disasters or hostilities.

