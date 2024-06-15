Occupants are preparing to export museum values from the TOT of Crimea - CNS

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Occupants are preparing to export museum values from the TOT of Crimea - CNS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55219 views

The occupiers in Crimea are preparing to remove museum valuables from the peninsula, probably under the guise of "evacuation" the most valuable exhibits will be taken to Russia.

The so-called "Department of Administration" in the temporarily occupied Crimea, which is responsible for historical artifacts and cultural sites on the peninsula, has issued an order to prepare museum valuables for export. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

Details

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the so-called "Department of Administration" responsible for historical artifacts and cultural sites on the peninsula issued an order to prepare museum valuables for export.

In a letter from the occupied Crimea's "Ministry of Culture" to the heads of museum institutions on the seized Ukrainian peninsula, this is explained by the purpose of "evacuating" the existing valuables, but the reasons are not specified in the document.

The Center notes that most likely the most valuable pieces are going to be transported from the occupied Crimea to Russia.

The document does not indicate the reasons and places for the alleged export of valuables, but there is a high risk that the most valuable items will be transported from Crimea to the internationally recognized territory of the Russian Federation

the statement said.

It is noted that the corresponding letter, which the National Emergency Service received, directly refers to the need to clarify the list of "places of evacuation of valuables" in case of disasters or hostilities.

Russians plan to launch classes to train "policemen" in occupied Kherson region - National Resistance Center14.06.24, 21:41 • 18582 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarCulture
krymCrimea

