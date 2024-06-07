The enemy hit civilian infrastructure in the Poltava region: there are hits

The Russian army today, June 7, struck the civilian infrastructure of the Poltava region, hitting a private house. This was announced by the chairman of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin, reports UNN.

the Russians fired at civilian infrastructure in the Poltava region. According to preliminary information, there is a hit in a private house - Pronin wrote.

He promised to provide details about the consequences of the enemy attack later.

Earlier, the air forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about a missile that was heading through Sumy region in the direction of the Poltava region.