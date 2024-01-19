The enemy has changed the focus of offensive actions from Bakhmut to Liman-Kupyansk direction - Fityo

The enemy has now shifted the focus of offensive actions from the Bakhmut direction to the Liman-Kupyansk direction, where 41 attacks were repelled over the past day alone. This was reported to UNN by the head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command, Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio.

In the Bakhmut sector, two attacks were repelled near Bohdanivka. Six air strikes were carried out in the same area, and 21 air strikes were carried out in the Kupyansk and Lyman sectors. That is, the focus of offensive actions has now shifted to the Liman-Kupyansk direction. The enemy is trying to attack there more - Fitzhugh added.

At the same time, the enemy has concentrated about 62.5 thousand troops in the Bakhmut sector and has been trying to advance along its line of responsibility of the Khortytsia junior military unit since October.

"Active hostilities began on October 5, and since then the enemy has advanced some 100-150 meters in partial areas. And then these same areas are being retaken. That is, this is a positional war. The enemy has not achieved any success," said Fitio.

In addition, he said, the enemy is interested in Chasiv Yar in the Bakhmut sector.

"Of course, he (the enemy - ed.) is interested in Chasiv Yar, which opens the road to Kostyantynivka, Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, the entire Donetsk region, and then the whole of Ukraine," Fitio added.

He emphasized that active hostilities continue at the front.

"There are active hostilities, the front line is active. It is moving. We cannot say that the occupiers have broken through the defense. Our servicemen are in active defense. At the best opportunity, they move to offensive actions, improving their tactical position," Fitio summarized.

Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Nayev reportedthat the enemy has created a group of about 20,000 people in Russia, with another 1,800 in Belarus.