The enemy has advanced near Kurylivka and Fiholivka - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops have made progress in the area of Kurylivka and Fiholivka. In the Kharkiv region, the occupiers are intensifying their pressure by involving military personnel from North Korea.
Terrorists have advanced near Kurylivka and Fiholivka. This is reported by DeepState, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
Hostile units continue offensive actions in the area of Kurylivka and Fiholivka. In these directions, the enemy has managed to achieve progress.
Meanwhile, in Sumy region, the clarification of the map of de-occupied territories continues.
In Kharkiv region, the occupying forces are intensifying pressure, particularly due to the involvement of additional troops, including servicemen from North Korea.
Recall
According to the information from the General Staff, the invaders carried out 68 airstrikes, using 104 KAB. In addition, the Russians deployed 946 kamikaze drones to strike and conducted over four thousand shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas.
