The enemy fired at the water area in the Nikolaev area: there are no victims

In Nikolayevshchina the enemy shelled the water area of Ochakovo community. Fortunately, no casualties. This is reported by the chairman of the Nikolaev RMA Vitaly Kim, reports UNN.

Details

According to regional military administrations, in the Mykolaiv region on June 22 at 19:12, the invaders launched artillery strikes on the water area of the Ochakovo community. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

During the day, the invaders repeatedly shelled the Mykolaiv region, there are no reports of casualties