Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2976 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 93241 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105604 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121528 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190233 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234344 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143766 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369359 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181821 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

The enemy fired at the water area in the Nikolaev area: there are no victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37108 views

In Nikolayevshchina the enemy fired at the water area of Ochakovo community.

The enemy fired at the water area in the Nikolaev area: there are no victims

In Nikolayevshchina the enemy shelled the water area of Ochakovo community. Fortunately, no casualties. This is reported by the chairman of the Nikolaev RMA Vitaly Kim, reports UNN.

Details

According to regional military administrations, in the Mykolaiv region on June 22 at 19:12, the invaders launched artillery strikes on the water area of the Ochakovo community. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

During the day, the invaders repeatedly shelled the Mykolaiv region, there are no reports of casualties22.06.24, 08:38 • 30968 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar