The enemy attacked Ukraine with missiles with cluster warheads: what is known

In the Kyiv region, cluster munitions were found at the sites of enemy missiles and drones. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

On the morning of June 12, while documenting Russian war crimes, law enforcement officers found fragments of dangerous cluster submunitions in the region. The explosive devices pose a threat to human life and health and can detonate from the slightest movement - the National Police said in a statement.

The police advise to refrain from visiting places near the shelling and to immediately inform the relevant services if suspicious objects are found: it is strictly forbidden to touch or move the object.

At the same time, Defence Express writes that the cluster warhead was probably used to arm X-101 missiles.

According to Defense Express, shooting down a missile with a cluster warhead does not mean that these sub-elements detonate in the air. That is why the area where such missiles fall will be littered with dangerous cluster submunitions.

They look like metal balls or truncated cylinders with an approximate size of about 10 cm in diameter. These are fragmentation munitions designed to destroy light vehicles in open areas and are also effective against manpower.

Moreover, such ammunition can usually have an automatic detonation system with a timer that goes off after a certain time. Only in movies do bombs have dials on them, so they can detonate at any time.

Oleksandr Ruvin, director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said earlier that the Russians had upgraded the X-101 missiles to make them a harder target for Ukrainian air defense.

"On some of the wreckage, we are identifying markings with a production date of 3-4 quarter of 2023. For example, there is a valve from the fuel system manufactured in September 2023 and a number of similar markings on elements from the steering mechanisms. Given such a long period of time since this type of missile was not used and all the fresh production is in extreme facilities, it is obvious that the enemy was manufacturing and stockpiling them for specific combat missions.

The use of X-101s was also supplemented by passive jammers and the firing of dipole reflectors. This action is aimed at reducing the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense,” Ruvin said.