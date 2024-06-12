The enemy attacked Ukraine with missiles with cluster warheads: what is known

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 42793 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135475 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140781 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232187 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169456 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162533 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147175 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216166 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112860 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202873 views

Popular news
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 44100 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 47740 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 40996 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104941 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100470 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232187 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216166 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202873 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229061 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216438 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100487 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104955 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157089 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155927 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159767 views
The enemy attacked Ukraine with missiles with cluster warheads: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30319 views

Fragments of dangerous cluster submunitions from Russian missiles and drones were found in Kyiv region, which pose a threat to human life and health.

In the Kyiv region, cluster munitions were found at the sites of enemy missiles and drones. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

On the morning of June 12, while documenting Russian war crimes, law enforcement officers found fragments of dangerous cluster submunitions in the region. The explosive devices pose a threat to human life and health and can detonate from the slightest movement 

- the National Police said in a statement.

The police advise to refrain from visiting places near the shelling and to immediately inform the relevant services if suspicious objects are found: it is strictly forbidden to touch or move the object.

At the same time, Defence Express writes that the cluster warhead was probably used to arm X-101 missiles.

According to Defense Express, shooting down a missile with a cluster warhead does not mean that these sub-elements detonate in the air. That is why the area where such missiles fall will be littered with dangerous cluster submunitions.

They look like metal balls or truncated cylinders with an approximate size of about 10 cm in diameter. These are fragmentation munitions designed to destroy light vehicles in open areas and are also effective against manpower.

Moreover, such ammunition can usually have an automatic detonation system with a timer that goes off after a certain time. Only in movies do bombs have dials on them, so they can detonate at any time.

Oleksandr Ruvin, director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said earlier that the Russians had upgraded the X-101 missiles to make them a harder target for Ukrainian air defense.

"On some of the wreckage, we are identifying markings with a production date of 3-4 quarter of 2023. For example, there is a valve from the fuel system manufactured in September 2023 and a number of similar markings on elements from the steering mechanisms. Given such a long period of time since this type of missile was not used and all the fresh production is in extreme facilities, it is obvious that the enemy was manufacturing and stockpiling them for specific combat missions.

The use of X-101s was also supplemented by passive jammers and the firing of dipole reflectors. This action is aimed at reducing the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense,” Ruvin said.

Lilia Podolyak

WarTechnologies

