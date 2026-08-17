The enemy attacked Odesa region: houses were damaged, including two children among those injured

Throughout the day, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region in several waves. Unfortunately, two children were among those injured. This was reported by Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

A private residential building was hit, and several others located nearby were damaged. As a result of the attack, four people were injured, including two 16-year-old boys. All those injured have been hospitalized - Kiper reported.

According to him, a restaurant was damaged at other locations, and one person is known to have been injured.

Rescue and emergency services are working at the sites, and efforts to eliminate the consequences of the attack are ongoing. The injured are receiving all necessary assistance - Kiper concluded.

Russia attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region: a foreign vessel was damaged, 4 people injured