The drop in oil prices makes Putin more amenable to settling the Russian war in Ukraine, Trump believes

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany
08:22 AM • 12255 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 19439 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

05:57 AM • 42226 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

04:48 AM • 28634 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
04:00 AM • 30037 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 52661 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 125179 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 192148 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 192003 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 177458 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+11°
2m/s
58%
749 mm
Popular news

In Hungary, treasures dating back 3,400 years were discovered on an extinct volcano

May 5, 11:26 PM • 24852 views

Drones attacked Moscow at night: what is known about the consequences

May 5, 11:52 PM • 33386 views

"There will be no offensive today": Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters thwarted an attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Pokrovsk direction

May 6, 02:03 AM • 25720 views

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

May 6, 03:22 AM • 28725 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 24384 views
Publications

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

05:57 AM • 42263 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 90819 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 192169 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 192021 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 240064 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

United Kingdom

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 2542 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

05:59 AM • 10322 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 24657 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 17360 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 81740 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Telegram

The New York Times

The Washington Post

Brent Crude

The drop in oil prices makes Putin more amenable to settling the Russian war in Ukraine, Trump believes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 810 views

The US President believes that Russia and Ukraine want to resolve the war. Trump suggests that Putin, after the fall in oil prices, will be more inclined to peace.

The drop in oil prices makes Putin more amenable to settling the Russian war in Ukraine, Trump believes

The US President suggests that Moscow will demonstrate a new interest in ending the war against Ukraine. This is facilitated by the recent drop in oil prices.

UNN reports with reference to Investing and Reuters.

Details

US President Donald Trump stated that Russia and Ukraine "want to settle the war". According to Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more inclined to peace after the recent drop in oil prices.

I think that Russia with the price of oil now, oil has fallen, we are in a good position to settle, they want to settle. Ukraine wants a settlement

- Trump told reporters in the Oval Office earlier this week.

Trump expressed optimism about the situation, again stating progress. The US President expressed hope for a positive result. The head of the White House also noted that the number of deaths in the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is much higher than most media outlets report, and "neither side of the war publishes up-to-date data on losses."

He also mentioned a three-day ceasefire from the Kremlin.

"As you know, President Putin just announced a three-day ceasefire – which doesn't sound like much, but it's a lot if you knew where we started," Trump said.

Let us remind you

Oil prices rose in Asian trading, recovering after falling to the lowest level since 2021. The reason for the fall was concerns about the consequences of the trade war between the US and China.

Putin Seeks to Conquer All of Ukraine, Not Peace: Former US Vice President Pence Criticized Trump's Policy06.05.25, 09:04 • 4032 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$61.75
Bitcoin
$94,370.70
S&P 500
$5,675.17
Tesla
$281.41
Газ TTF
$34.19
Золото
$3,385.30
Ethereum
$1,801.73