The drop in oil prices makes Putin more amenable to settling the Russian war in Ukraine, Trump believes

The US President suggests that Moscow will demonstrate a new interest in ending the war against Ukraine. This is facilitated by the recent drop in oil prices.

UNN reports with reference to Investing and Reuters.

Details

US President Donald Trump stated that Russia and Ukraine "want to settle the war". According to Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more inclined to peace after the recent drop in oil prices.

I think that Russia with the price of oil now, oil has fallen, we are in a good position to settle, they want to settle. Ukraine wants a settlement - Trump told reporters in the Oval Office earlier this week.

Trump expressed optimism about the situation, again stating progress. The US President expressed hope for a positive result. The head of the White House also noted that the number of deaths in the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is much higher than most media outlets report, and "neither side of the war publishes up-to-date data on losses."

He also mentioned a three-day ceasefire from the Kremlin.

"As you know, President Putin just announced a three-day ceasefire – which doesn't sound like much, but it's a lot if you knew where we started," Trump said.

Let us remind you

Oil prices rose in Asian trading, recovering after falling to the lowest level since 2021. The reason for the fall was concerns about the consequences of the trade war between the US and China.

Putin Seeks to Conquer All of Ukraine, Not Peace: Former US Vice President Pence Criticized Trump's Policy