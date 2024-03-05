The door from the movie Titanic is up for auction

The Heritage Auctions auction house in the United States will put up for auction the very door that saved the life of Kate Winslet's character (Rose) in the movie Titanic by James Cameron. This is reported by DailyMail, according to UNN.

Details

The auction will take place on March 20-24, with a starting price of $40 thousand.

Since the release of Titanic, the film's ending has raised many questions.

The door from the movie was based on the most famous piece of wreckage that was recovered from the water after the real Titanic disaster. It wasn't a door, it was a fragment of an ornate wooden door frame from the first class cabin of the ship that went down. This intricately carved prop is strikingly reminiscent of a Louis XV-style panel in the Maritime Museum in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Rose's chiffon dress, which she wore in the final scenes of the film, and the ship's steering wheel will also be put up for auction.

