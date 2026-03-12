The dollar continues to break records, tomorrow the official exchange rate will reach UAH 44.16

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate for March 13 at 44.16 UAH, reports UNN.

Tomorrow, according to the NBU, the dollar's value will reach 44.16 UAH. It is worth noting that this is a new record.

The interbank foreign exchange market of Ukraine recorded an unprecedented level of national currency devaluation. On Monday, March 9, the American dollar officially reached the psychological mark of 44 hryvnias for the first time in history, setting a new absolute maximum for the Ukrainian financial sector.