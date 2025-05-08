The Defense Forces of Ukraine will receive new pump-action shotguns: The Ministry of Defense has approved three modifications for operation

The Defense Forces of Ukraine will replenish their arsenal with three modifications of domestic smooth-bore pump-action shotguns. The Ministry of Defense has officially codified these models and allowed them to be put into service. This was reported on the ministry's website, writes UNN.

According to the information, the new domestic 12-gauge pump-action shotguns are designed to perform a wide range of tactical tasks.

This type of weapon uses cartridges with a case length of 76 millimeters, which can be loaded with bullets or shot.

The weapon is distinguished by its efficiency, particularly in close combat, ease of operation and reliability. Such weapons are very appropriate for infantrymen (as an auxiliary weapon) in combat in dense urban areas or a narrow trench. In addition, in the Russian-Ukrainian war, pump-action shotguns also demonstrate effectiveness as a means of countering enemy kamikaze drones. Loaded with shot cartridges, the shotgun is actively used to destroy UAVs at close range, especially during their approach to the target - the statement reads.

In addition, as noted by the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian pump-action guns are compact, equipped with Picatinny rails for mounting auxiliary equipment: fire control handles, collimator sights, lights, laser target designators, etc.

The compactness of the weapon is ensured by folding or telescopic butts that are adjusted to the anatomical parameters of the shooter - reports the ministry.

The Ministry of Defense also added that Ukraine has begun serial production of Western models of small arms under license. For example, it is about the Czech CZ Bren 2 assault rifle. It is distinguished by its ergonomics, lower weight and modular design, which makes it a competitive alternative to the Kalashnikov assault rifle

