The Defense Forces of Ukraine will receive new pump-action shotguns: The Ministry of Defense has approved three modifications for operation

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named
Exclusive
08:51 AM • 18505 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

07:53 AM • 35052 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
07:22 AM • 35357 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

May 8, 03:10 AM • 42245 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 56925 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 88990 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 56294 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 62623 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 50974 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 53823 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

Ax attack at the University of Warsaw: there is a dead and wounded

May 8, 01:26 AM • 42139 views

Putin refused Kadyrov's resignation from the post of head of Chechnya - ISW

May 8, 02:39 AM • 40787 views

North Korea launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan: details

May 8, 03:03 AM • 44152 views

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

07:10 AM • 20146 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM • 44720 views
Publications

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM • 45426 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

May 7, 06:29 PM • 89000 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 129959 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 131243 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 122951 views
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 9374 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 13365 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 44039 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 75322 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 124677 views
The Defense Forces of Ukraine will receive new pump-action shotguns: The Ministry of Defense has approved three modifications for operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2762 views

The Ministry of Defense has officially codified and approved three modifications of 12-gauge smoothbore pump-action shotguns for operation. They are designed to perform a wide range of tactical tasks.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine will receive new pump-action shotguns: The Ministry of Defense has approved three modifications for operation

The Defense Forces of Ukraine will replenish their arsenal with three modifications of domestic smooth-bore pump-action shotguns. The Ministry of Defense has officially codified these models and allowed them to be put into service. This was reported on the ministry's website, writes UNN.

The Ministry of Defense has codified and allowed the use of three modifications of domestic smooth-bore pump-action shotguns in the Defense Forces at once. This was reported by the Main Department for Ensuring the Support of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment

- reports the Ministry of Defense.

According to the information, the new domestic 12-gauge pump-action shotguns are designed to perform a wide range of tactical tasks.

This type of weapon uses cartridges with a case length of 76 millimeters, which can be loaded with bullets or shot. 

An exhibition of modern weapons and art installation opened at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Infantry Day: photos06.05.25, 19:29 • 9570 views

The weapon is distinguished by its efficiency, particularly in close combat, ease of operation and reliability. Such weapons are very appropriate for infantrymen (as an auxiliary weapon) in combat in dense urban areas or a narrow trench. In addition, in the Russian-Ukrainian war, pump-action shotguns also demonstrate effectiveness as a means of countering enemy kamikaze drones. Loaded with shot cartridges, the shotgun is actively used to destroy UAVs at close range, especially during their approach to the target

- the statement reads.

In addition, as noted by the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian pump-action guns are compact, equipped with Picatinny rails for mounting auxiliary equipment: fire control handles,  collimator sights, lights, laser target designators, etc. 

The compactness of the weapon is ensured by folding or telescopic butts that are adjusted to the anatomical parameters of the shooter

- reports the ministry.

The Ministry of Defense also added that Ukraine has begun serial production of Western models of small arms under license. For example, it is about the Czech CZ Bren 2 assault rifle. It is distinguished by its ergonomics, lower weight and modular design, which makes it a competitive alternative to the Kalashnikov assault rifle

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named 08.05.25, 11:51 • 17941 view

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarTechnologies
