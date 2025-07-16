The death toll in Chernivtsi increased after the Russian missile strike on July 12 16 July 2025

The death toll in Chernivtsi has risen after the Russian missile strike on July 12. One of the injured died in the hospital. This was reported by Ruslan Zaparanuk, head of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration, writes UNN.

Details

"Sad news… Unfortunately, we have another fatality as a result of the Russian strike on Chernivtsi on July 12. 74-year-old Vasyl Klypych, a resident of Sniatyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region, died in the hospital today," Zaparanuk wrote.

According to him, doctors fought for the man's life for almost five days. But Klypych sustained multiple shrapnel wounds, and it was not possible to save the injured person.

"Damned Russia has already killed three people in Chernivtsi… My deepest condolences to the family and friends," added the head of the Regional State Administration.

Recall

On July 12, Russian troops struck Chernivtsi and the region, damaging administrative buildings, residential buildings, and cars. It was reported that two people died and 14 were injured as a result of the attack.