Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command posts
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctions
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
The death toll from the massive floods in Kenya has risen to 42, and rescue operations are ongoing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1420 views

Heavy rains in Nairobi and other regions have killed 42 people. Rescuers found 172 vehicles, and the president ordered aid from reserves.

The death toll from the massive floods in Kenya has risen to 42, and rescue operations are ongoing
Photo: Reuters

The Kenyan government has officially confirmed an almost twofold increase in the number of deaths due to devastating torrential rains that have swept through Nairobi and other regions of the country. Search and rescue operations are ongoing with increased intensity, involving military and inter-agency response teams. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Intense downpours, which began last Friday, led to widespread flooding of infrastructure, blocking the operation of the country's largest airport and washing away vehicles by floodwaters.

The search operation is still ongoing to ensure the location and recovery of all flood victims' bodies.

- said Minister of Public Service Geoffrey Kirinya Ruku.

Currently, specialists have managed to recover 172 vehicles that were swept away by water currents during the peak of the disaster.

State aid and humanitarian situation

President William Ruto has ordered the immediate deployment of national strategic reserves to provide food aid to affected families. In addition to human losses, the flood has caused significant damage to agriculture and the livelihoods of thousands of citizens. Authorities are trying to stabilize the situation, but damage to the road network complicates access to remote areas where water levels remain critical.

Impact of climate change on the region

Scientists link the anomalous intensity of rainfall in East Africa to global warming, which makes rainy periods shorter but significantly more powerful.

According to World Weather Attribution 2024 research, climate change has made such devastating downpours twice as likely as in previous decades. This forces the government to revise approaches to building protective structures and drainage systems in cities.

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Reuters
Kenya