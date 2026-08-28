Death toll from the floods in Nepal has risen to 489

"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-third

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A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance

The search for 56 Ukrainians with whom contact has been lost is ongoing in Nepal - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Russian attack on the Kyiv region claims one life, two injured

Due to Russian attacks, train delays are still occurring; the consequences will last for at least another day - Ukrzaliznytsia

4 people injured in Russia's drone strike on a construction hypermarket in Zaporizhzhia

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Russia is intensifying attacks on the energy sector ahead of winter: how Ukraine can respond and where to strike the hardest

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The Ministry of Health instructed the Odesa Regional Military Administration to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinic following a complaint by his widow

Drones attack Yaroslavl, and a red alert level has been declared in Moscow, Russia