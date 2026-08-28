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Death toll from the floods in Nepal has risen to 489

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Nepalese police confirmed that at least 489 people had died as a result of the flash flood. Search operations have resumed; 1,300 people remain missing.

Death toll from the floods in Nepal has risen to 489

The number of confirmed victims of the flash flood in Nepal has risen to at least 489, police said on Friday, updating the previous figure of 469, UNN writes, citing CNN.

Details

This came after search-and-rescue operations in both Nepal and China resumed following a brief pause due to fears of further flooding.

Meanwhile, a source at the Tourism Ministry told Reuters that 117 tourists were rescued during the flooding in Nepal, including 85 Indians, 16 Chinese, nine South Koreans, two Italians, and two U.S. citizens.

The search for 56 Ukrainians with whom contact has been lost is ongoing in Nepal - Ministry of Foreign Affairs28.08.26, 11:33 • 13074 views

Source: CNN

Source: CNN

Source: CNN

Source: CNN

Source: CNN

Additional information

Nepal and China resumed rescue operations in areas devastated by the flash flood after a pause caused by fears that a barrier lake could trigger another flood. 

Nepal and China warned of new flood risks due to the threat of lake outburst28.08.26, 09:00 • 3008 views

Residents of the areas at risk moved to higher ground, but officials on both sides of the border said the danger had passed.

Dozens of Americans and other foreign nationals are among at least 1,300 people reported missing.

Scientists are still working to determine the exact cause of the disaster. New video showed where a large part of the glacier broke off and fell into the river.

Satellite images helped scientists determine the possible cause of the catastrophic flooding in Nepal and Tibet28.08.26, 02:55 • 39327 views

Source: CNN

Julia Shramko

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