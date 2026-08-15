The death toll from the earthquake in Indonesia has risen to 47

The death toll from the 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Indonesia’s Flores Island has risen to 47. This was reported by Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency, according to the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The earthquake struck on the morning of August 15 at a depth of about 15 km. Dozens of aftershocks were recorded in the region following the main tremor, including one measuring 6.1. Rescuers continue search operations, so the number of victims may rise.

According to local authorities, more than 150 houses were seriously damaged. Public facilities and infrastructure were also affected, including the port in Maumere.

Residents evacuated en masse

After the earthquake, authorities issued a tsunami warning, prompting about 2,000 people to evacuate or leave dangerous areas on their own. The warning was canceled approximately three hours later because no significant rise in sea level was recorded.

The death toll from a powerful earthquake in Indonesia has risen to 38

The Disaster Management Agency reported that Manggarai Regency was one of the worst-affected areas. Twenty-four deaths were recorded there, including 17 in East Manggarai, three in Sikka, and at least one case each in Ngada, Ende, and West Manggarai.

Later, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake also struck North Sumatra. Its epicenter was located at a depth of 163 km.

The EU is ready to deploy the Copernicus satellite system to assist Indonesia following the earthquake