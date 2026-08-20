In Kyiv, death toll from Russia's massive attack has risen to 15

In Kyiv, the death toll from Russia’s massive attack has risen to 15, with another 39 people injured, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Thursday, according to UNN.

As of 12:30 p.m., unfortunately, the death toll has risen to 15. Our condolences to the victims’ loved ones and relatives. The number of injured stands at 39 people - the Kyiv City Military Administration noted.

"According to medics, 15 people have already been killed in Kyiv as a result of the enemy’s massive attack on the capital," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed on social media.

As the Kyiv City Military Administration stated, "all relevant services continue to work at the sites."

The death toll from Russia's attack on Kyiv and the region has risen to 14; aircraft have been deployed to deal with the aftermath