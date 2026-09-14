"The Culmination of a Lifetime" — Media Star Oprah Winfrey Announces a Series of Live Performances in Las Vegas

In 2027, American media star Oprah Winfrey will hold a series of live performances at the Sphere arena in Las Vegas. According to her, these events will be the culmination of decades of work dedicated to encouraging self-discovery and personal growth through television, publishing, and public events, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

The three performances, scheduled for April 2–4, are part of a project titled "Oprah Winfrey's AHA." The name refers to moments of sudden insight, which Winfrey has long called "AHA" moments and which have become a recurring theme throughout her work.

Producers said the two-hour show will combine music, poetry, storytelling, and visual art. The program will feature Grammy Award-winning musician Jacob Collier, poet and writer Ocean Vuong, musician Ajita, and gospel performer Wintley Phipps.

Winfrey said the idea for the project emerged after she attended a concert by the rock band U2 at the Sphere.

"This is the culmination of everything I have wanted to say to people throughout my entire life," the television host told Reuters.

She recalled standing in the audience during the concert, listening to the crowd's cheers, and realizing that this immersive space could serve as something more than just a venue for entertainment. For her, it became a powerful platform for fostering human connections.

"I was standing there alone, looking up, and thinking: 'What was that just now?'" she said, describing the moment when her idea began to take concrete shape.

"'Wow, this could be used for something more significant than a concert. It could be used to change the way people perceive themselves,'" Winfrey recalled thinking.

Inspired by this experience, she decided to create her own event for the venue. The project draws on themes that have played an important role in Winfrey's career, including self-discovery, personal development, and human relationships.

In addition

The 72-year-old Winfrey rose from working in local television news in Nashville and Baltimore to becoming one of the most prominent figures in American media through "The Oprah Winfrey Show," which aired for 25 years. She later built a business empire spanning television, film, publishing, and digital media, and also became a prominent philanthropist and interviewer who spoke with world leaders, celebrities, and writers. Live Nation is organizing the event, while Winfrey is one of its executive producers. According to the producers, registration for the ticket presale will begin on Tuesday.