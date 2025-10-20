The court reduced the bail amount for former Supreme Court judge Lviv from over UAH 300 million to UAH 20 million.

The High Anti-Corruption Court reduced the bail amount from over UAH 300 million to UAH 20 million for Bohdan Lviv, the former head of the Commercial Cassation Court within the Supreme Court, who is a suspect in the case of seizing the so-called "Viktor Medvedchuk's pipeline," UNN reports.

Details

The High Anti-Corruption Court extended the term of obligations imposed on Bohdan Lviv, the former judge of the Commercial Cassation Court within the Supreme Court, until December 9. He is suspected of involvement in the case of seizing the so-called "Viktor Medvedchuk's pipeline."

To change the preventive measure for the suspect Lviv, namely to reduce the bail amount from UAH 302 million 800 thousand to UAH 20 million. The procedural obligations imposed in accordance with the ruling of the HACC judge dated October 9, 2025, remain unchanged - the judge announced.

Thus, Lviv is obliged to:

appear at every request of the detective or court;

notify the detective, prosecutor, or court of a change in his place of residence or work;

refrain from communicating with suspects in the case, as well as with witnesses;

surrender documents for traveling abroad to the relevant authorities for safekeeping;

wear an electronic bracelet.

Addition

On October 5, 2022, the Head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev, dismissed the head of the Commercial Cassation Court, Bohdan Lviv, from the staff of the Supreme Court based on a letter from the SBU regarding his Russian citizenship.

On January 10, 2024, the Kyiv District Administrative Court granted the lawsuit of Bohdan Lviv, the former head of the Commercial Cassation Court within the Supreme Court, regarding his reinstatement as a judge.

The Security Service of Ukraine confirmed the presence of Russian citizenship in Bohdan Lviv, the head of the Commercial Cassation Court of the Supreme Court of Ukraine.

Bohdan Lviv was elected deputy head of the new Supreme Court in 2017.

On September 15, 2022, an investigation by journalists of the "Schemes" project was released, according to which Lviv has had a Russian citizen's passport since 1999 and an individual tax number in the official register of the federal tax service of the Russian Federation since 2010.

The case of seizing the so-called "Viktor Medvedchuk's pipeline"

Bohdan Lviv is suspected of complicity in the appropriation of the Ukrainian part of the main oil pipeline "Samara – Western Direction," which belongs to the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

The "Samara-Western Direction" oil product pipeline was built during the Soviet era and, after Ukraine's declaration of independence, was supposed to become state property based on succession. However, the subsidiary of the Russian JSC "Transnefteprodukt" did not transfer the specified pipeline to Ukraine's ownership.

Since 2017, NABU and SAP have been investigating the facts of illegal seizure of the pipeline. Detectives and prosecutors managed to collect materials for imposing an arrest, and later they became the basis of the SPFU's lawsuit, which eventually allowed the property to be returned to the state.

The damage to the state is estimated at UAH 1.4 billion. In 2024, the former MP Viktor Medvedchuk was notified of suspicion of illegal seizure of the oil pipeline.