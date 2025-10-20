The court reduced the bail amount for former Supreme Court judge Lviv from over UAH 300 million to UAH 20 million.

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 1812 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
04:24 AM • 8706 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
02:26 AM • 16779 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 56691 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 88084 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 51470 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 46235 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 42663 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 47312 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 54996 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
0m/s
94%
749mm
Popular news
Forbade the OCU from performing his funeral service and called for the creation of a single independent UOC: Filaret published his spiritual willPhotoOctober 19, 09:58 PM • 20696 views
"I'll break his legs": Romanian MP publicly threatened ZelenskyyOctober 20, 12:21 AM • 22277 views
Giving away for free: Berlin wants to increase fines for items left on the streetOctober 20, 12:48 AM • 5122 views
4,400-year-old pink door found in Egypt that cannot be opened: details01:54 AM • 16377 views
Railway damaged in Sumy region due to Russian shelling: trains delayed04:49 AM • 12531 views
Publications
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 88096 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 58616 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 137929 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 158728 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 181880 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Elon Musk
Gavin Newsom
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Egypt
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 47756 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 51572 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 70515 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 69791 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 96206 views
Actual
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Brent Crude

The court reduced the bail amount for former Supreme Court judge Lviv from over UAH 300 million to UAH 20 million.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1564 views

The former judge must appear in court or before investigators when required, surrender documents for traveling abroad, and wear an electronic bracelet.

The court reduced the bail amount for former Supreme Court judge Lviv from over UAH 300 million to UAH 20 million.

The High Anti-Corruption Court reduced the bail amount from over UAH 300 million to UAH 20 million for Bohdan Lviv, the former head of the Commercial Cassation Court within the Supreme Court, who is a suspect in the case of seizing the so-called "Viktor Medvedchuk's pipeline," UNN reports.

Details

The High Anti-Corruption Court extended the term of obligations imposed on Bohdan Lviv, the former judge of the Commercial Cassation Court within the Supreme Court, until December 9. He is suspected of involvement in the case of seizing the so-called "Viktor Medvedchuk's pipeline."

To change the preventive measure for the suspect Lviv, namely to reduce the bail amount from UAH 302 million 800 thousand to UAH 20 million. The procedural obligations imposed in accordance with the ruling of the HACC judge dated October 9, 2025, remain unchanged

 - the judge announced.

Thus, Lviv is obliged to:

  • appear at every request of the detective or court;
    • notify the detective, prosecutor, or court of a change in his place of residence or work;
      • refrain from communicating with suspects in the case, as well as with witnesses;
        • surrender documents for traveling abroad to the relevant authorities for safekeeping;
          • wear an electronic bracelet.

            Addition

            On October 5, 2022, the Head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev, dismissed the head of the Commercial Cassation Court, Bohdan Lviv, from the staff of the Supreme Court based on a letter from the SBU regarding his Russian citizenship.

            On January 10, 2024, the Kyiv District Administrative Court granted the lawsuit of Bohdan Lviv, the former head of the Commercial Cassation Court within the Supreme Court, regarding his reinstatement as a judge.

            The Security Service of Ukraine confirmed the presence of Russian citizenship in Bohdan Lviv, the head of the Commercial Cassation Court of the Supreme Court of Ukraine.

            Bohdan Lviv was elected deputy head of the new Supreme Court in 2017.

            On September 15, 2022, an investigation by journalists of the "Schemes" project was released, according to which Lviv has had a Russian citizen's passport since 1999 and an individual tax number in the official register of the federal tax service of the Russian Federation since 2010.

            The case of seizing the so-called "Viktor Medvedchuk's pipeline"

            Bohdan Lviv is suspected of complicity in the appropriation of the Ukrainian part of the main oil pipeline "Samara – Western Direction," which belongs to the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

            The "Samara-Western Direction" oil product pipeline was built during the Soviet era and, after Ukraine's declaration of independence, was supposed to become state property based on succession. However, the subsidiary of the Russian JSC "Transnefteprodukt" did not transfer the specified pipeline to Ukraine's ownership.

            Since 2017, NABU and SAP have been investigating the facts of illegal seizure of the pipeline. Detectives and prosecutors managed to collect materials for imposing an arrest, and later they became the basis of the SPFU's lawsuit, which eventually allowed the property to be returned to the state.

            The damage to the state is estimated at UAH 1.4 billion. In 2024, the former MP Viktor Medvedchuk was notified of suspicion of illegal seizure of the oil pipeline.

            Anna Murashko

            Society
            Security Service of Ukraine