The court ordered a preventive measure for the Volkswagen driver who crashed into a bus stop with people in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
The 23-year-old Volkswagen driver was remanded in custody without bail until October 17, 2026. Two people were killed and four others injured in the crash.
The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a preventive measure on the driver who, while speeding in the Solomianskyi District, collided with a minibus and crashed into a bus stop, killing two people and injuring four others. This was reported by a UNN journalist from the courtroom.
Details
The court imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to bail until October 17, 2026, on 23-year-old Bohdan Kalenichenko, who was driving the Volkswagen during the tragic traffic accident.
The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv granted the motion filed by investigators and prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office. Kalenichenko was remanded in custody without the right to bail until October 17, 2026. The driver’s actions were classified as a violation of traffic rules that resulted in the deaths of several people (Part 3, Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
The defendant himself stated that he was "ready to compensate for everything he had done".
Background
In Kyiv, a speeding car collided with a minibus and crashed into a bus stop; there were fatalities and injuries.