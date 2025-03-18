The CCD of the National Security and Defense Council responded to whether Trump could transfer the port of Odesa under the control of the Russian Federation
Kyiv • UNN
The National Security and Defense Council denied information about the possible transfer of the Odesa port under the control of the Russian Federation. According to Andriy Kovalenko, these are just speculations based on the fears of unnamed Ukrainian officials.
Today, March 18, as part of the discussion on the post-war order in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will consider the possible consequences for Ukraine after the end of the war. In particular, according to anonymous sources, we are talking about possible options for the Port of Odesa that could satisfy the interests of the Russian Federation. This is reported by the New York Times, citing sources, informs UNN.
I think we're going to be talking about land, it's a lot of land. Significantly different than it was before the war. This is a big question, but I think we have already discussed a lot with both sides,
The American president was careful when commenting on which parts of Ukrainian territory he was discussing. It is unknown whether he tried to limit Putin's ambitions. The Trump administration has already made it clear that it expects to leave Russia in control of the territories already controlled by its troops, approximately 20 percent of Ukrainian territory.
At the same time, aides to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed concern that Trump may be willing to meet Putin's demands for certain territories, including ports, including Odesa.
Trump's national security adviser Michael Waltz noted that negotiations with the Russian Federation will be pragmatic, but he categorically rejected any discussion of the possibility of "rewarding" Russia for its aggression.
Response of the CPD of the National Security and Defense Council
According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the CPD of the National Security and Defense Council, the NYT article does not state that Trump may agree to transfer the port of Odesa to the control of the Russian Federation.
"No, of course, the NYT article does not say that "Trump may agree to transfer the port of Odesa to the control of the Russian Federation." No one can transfer any port to Russia. Moreover, the article says that unnamed "Ukrainian officials" are worried that during the dialogue between the US and Russia, "Putin's territorial claims may be considered, possibly with the port of Odesa."
Again, some unknown sources, insights, hype.
As I said, there will be a lot of this in the future.
But such injections usually have nothing to do with reality," he stressed.
White House: The United States is closer to a peace agreement than ever before17.03.25, 20:26 • 50167 views