TheCabinet of Ministers made personnel changes in three ministries and the State Agency of Water Resources
Kyiv • UNN
The Government of Ukraine dismissed four officials, including deputy ministers. Three new deputy ministers and the interim head of the State Water Agency were appointed.
Details
According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine:
Dismissed:
- Oleksandr Balanutsa from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration;
- Sergiy Boyev from the post of Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine for European Integration;
- Mykhailo Yanchuk from the post of head of the State Agency of Water Resources of Ukraine;
- Maksym Rivtin as Deputy Head of the State Agency of Water Resources of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.
Assignment:
- Maryna Denysiuk as Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine;
- Serhiy Melnyk as Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine;
- Serhiy Boyev as Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration.
Also, according to him, Ihor Hopchak has been temporarily assigned the duties of the head of the State Agency of Water Resources of Ukraine.
