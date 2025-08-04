$41.760.05
The Cabinet of Ministers launches a competition for the head of the State Customs Service and approved the customs reform plan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine announced an open competition for the position of head of the State Customs Service. The government also approved a medium-term plan for customs reform, which is part of the National Revenue Strategy until 2030.

The Cabinet of Ministers launches a competition for the head of the State Customs Service and approved the customs reform plan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has launched an open competition for the position of head of the State Customs Service. It also approved a medium-term action plan for the implementation of customs reform. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Monday in Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Today, at a government meeting, we launched an open competition for the position of head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine. This is an important stage in the reboot of customs, which should become an effective and transparent body working according to European standards.

- Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, the competition commission included representatives of Ukrainian business and international experts in anti-corruption and customs.

From Ukraine:

  • Andriy Yerashov - head of the analytical center of the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs (SUP);
    • Dmytro Oliynyk - head of the Council of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine;
      • Oleh Tymkiv - Business Development Director, audit firm "Moore Stephens".

        From international partners:

        • Arūnas Adomėnas - Customs Attaché of Lithuania to the EU, expert in customs policy and international cooperation;
          • David Bernstein - expert on governance and institutional reforms;
            • Kunio Mikuriya - international expert on customs policy, trade facilitation and organizational leadership.

              The government also approved a medium-term action plan for the implementation of customs reform - this is one of the key areas in the National Revenue Strategy until 2030. The reformed customs should establish equal rules for all economic actors and become a source of stable revenues for the state budget.

              - Svyrydenko wrote.

              Addition

              Recently, Svyrydenko instructed Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko to submit for consideration at the next government meeting a decision on the formation of a competition commission for the selection of the head of the State Customs Service.

              In September last year, the parliament adopted a law on customs reform, which is an important condition for receiving international assistance. The changes include a new procedure for selecting the head, annual audits, and increased salaries for customs officers.

              Among other things, the Cabinet of Ministers, after the law came into force, namely on November 1, 2024, was to form a commission for holding a competition for the selection of the head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine within two months.

              Anna Murashko

              EconomyPolitics
              State Customs Service of Ukraine
              Serhiy Marchenko
              Yulia Svyrydenko
              European Union
              Lithuania
              Ukraine