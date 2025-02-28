The Cabinet of Ministers amended the procedure for reservations for persons liable for military service
Kyiv • UNN
The Government has updated the procedure for reserving persons liable for military service and the criteria for determining critical enterprises. The changes relate to the consideration of mobilized employees, the timing of verification and the cancellation of the deferral.
The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the procedure for reserving persons liable for military service and for identifying critical enterprises during mobilization and martial law.
This was reported by the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.
Details
Amendments were made to the Procedure for Reservation of Persons Liable for Military Service for the Period of Mobilization and for Wartime, the Criteria and Procedure for Determining Enterprises, Institutions and Organizations Critical to the Functioning of the Economy and the Life of the Population in a Special Period, as well as Critical to the Needs of the Armed Forces and Other Military Formations in a Special Period
The government made the following changes:
- consideration of mobilized employees - the total number of persons to be booked will include employees called up for service after May 18;
- non-application of the requirement for a 72-hour verification of employee information during the booking process to government agencies;
- reducing the period for canceling the deferral of employees of enterprises, institutions and organizations to 5 days;
- a monthly period for calculating the average salary will be used to determine the critical enterprises.
The Pension Fund and the Ministry of Digital Transformation are tasked to ensure electronic information interaction between the register of insured persons of the State Register of Compulsory State Social Insurance and the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services within a month to ensure compliance with the conditions for the amount of accrued salary of employees liable for military service for a certain period
Recall
The deadline for re-booking employees liable for military service, which expires on February 28, has been extended until March 31.