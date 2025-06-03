$41.620.09
The British government is threatening Abramovich with a lawsuit over the funds from the sale of "Chelsea", which London plans to direct to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 876 views

The British government plans to send $2.5 billion from the sale of "Chelsea" to Ukraine. If an agreement is not reached, Abramovich faces a lawsuit.

The British government is threatening Abramovich with a lawsuit over the funds from the sale of "Chelsea", which London plans to direct to Ukraine

The Russian billionaire was forced to sell Chelsea to the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium after being sanctioned by the government for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The British government has threatened to sue former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich if no agreement is reached to direct frozen funds from the sale of Chelsea Football Club to victims of the Russian war in Ukraine.

Reference

Roman Abramovich sold Chelsea Football Club in May 2022, shortly after being sanctioned by the British government.

For three years since then, the proceeds from the sale have been frozen in a UK bank account. Currently, the British government wants this money to go to humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Abramovich, whose fortune is estimated at more than $8 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, argues that it should go to all victims of the war.

In a statement on Monday evening, the UK government said it had failed to reach any such agreement with Abramovich. It is now considering suing the Russian oligarch.

What the British government said

Joint statement by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and Foreign Secretary David Lammy:

We are deeply disappointed by the lack of progress in negotiations with Mr Abramovich. The UK government is determined to ensure that the proceeds from the sale of Chelsea are used for humanitarian purposes in Ukraine in response to Russia's illegal full-scale invasion

– they said.

Recall

UNN reported that British Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced his intention to unblock the frozen funds from the sale of Chelsea by Abramovich. The British government wants to send £2.3 billion to help Ukraine.

Earlier, Donald Trump announced a new "golden card" program for wealthy foreigners to replace the current visa system. According to him, Russian oligarchs will also be able to obtain the right to reside in the United States for $5 million.

Washington will use the agreement with Ukraine on minerals to influence Russia – US Treasury Secretary06.05.25, 02:20 • 4521 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Bloomberg L.P.
United Kingdom
Ukraine
