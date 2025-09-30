The Boxing Federation of Ukraine joins the initiatives of the National Platform for Sports Integrity

Photo: fairsport.gov.ua

The Boxing Federation of Ukraine supports the measures of the "National Platform for Sports Integrity" regarding fair play. The parties agreed on this during an open discussion held at the premises of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine with the participation of the Favbet Foundation charitable fund, UNN reports.

Only concrete actions were considered on the agenda. Participants focused on the importance of creating ethical committees in sports federations, establishing information exchange with the National Platform, and legal steps to protect the integrity of sports in Ukraine. This involves building a system that is already actively working.

First Vice-President of the NOC of Ukraine and Deputy Head of the National Platform Oleksiy Perevezentsev emphasized that integrity is primarily about trust in sports and, accordingly, in the country. It is part of principledness.

President of the Boxing Federation of Ukraine Oleh Ilchenko emphasized that there are many temptations in sports, especially for young people. The organization understands this and does not turn a blind eye to problems. Serious work is underway to protect athletes from negative external influences. Ilchenko dealt with ethical violations in refereeing even before being elected president, so he understands well how important it is to build a preventive system.

Among the speakers at the event were also Natalia Radchuk, Secretary of the interdepartmental working group "National Platform for Sports Integrity", Andriy Nekrutov, expert of the National Platform, and Sviatoslav Syrota, head of the NGO "Play Fair". They spoke about identifying suspicious activities in sports, the need for established inter-institutional cooperation, and disciplinary processes within sports organizations.

"We believe in a sport where everything is decided by skill, not behind-the-scenes agreements. Supporting fair play creates an environment where talent and hard work of the athlete prevail. This motivates athletes to play for results," commented the Favbet Foundation.

The Foundation supports the activities of the "National Integrity Platform" and is a constant participant in meetings with athletes and all representatives of the sports movement. The Boxing Federation of Ukraine expressed its readiness to join further initiatives of the National Platform and support transparent mechanisms in its activities.

"Any investment in sports makes no sense if the system is dishonest. We support projects where athletes can focus on results, not on various manipulations. Only fair sports are worth all the effort," emphasized Favbet Foundation President Andriy Matiukha.