The body of an 8-year-old girl was found a few days after falling into a river in Bukovyna

In the Chernivtsi region, the body of an 8-year-old girl was found in a river, on the third day after the child fell into the water, about 5 km from the place of disappearance, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

"The search for the 8-year-old girl who fell into the river in Chernivtsi region has been suspended. In the village of Korytne... the girl's body was found in the Berezhonka River, about 5 kilometers from the place of disappearance," the Interior Ministry reported on social media.

As indicated, rescuers, community police officers, district police officers, operatives, police response team members, dog handlers, diving specialists, and special equipment were involved in the search operations.

Police investigators registered the incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

A child fell into a river in Bukovyna and disappeared, the search is ongoing